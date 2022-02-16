Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 4:54 PM
Telugu Titans take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 123 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
The Telugu Titans were on course to pulling off the upset of the season in their last match against league-leaders Patna Pirates. But a late surge from the Pirates saw them win 38-30. Despite what the league table suggests, the Titans have been fairly competitive in most of their matches this season. They have lost six games by two points or fewer and have played out four ties.
Siddharth Desai’s presence may have turned a few of those close games into victories and the Titans could have been fighting for a spot in the playoffs. But the reality is that the Titans will finish at the bottom of the standings. However, they will want to go out with a win or two in their final two games of the season.
When it mattered most, Jaipur Pink Panthers brought their A-game and beat arch-rivals U Mumba by 16 points to keep their playoff dream alive. Arjun Deshwal was the star of the show yet again, finishing with 17 points against his former side to virtually eliminate them from the race for a playoff spot.
Jaipur control their own destiny. If they win their next two matches, they will qualify for the playoffs. Anything less than a win tonight could prove to be detrimental to their playoff aspirations.
Starting 7s
Telugu Titans: Surinder Singh, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Prince, Galla Raju, Adarsh, Sandeep Kandola
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Naveen, Vishal, Amit
