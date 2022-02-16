Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 4:44 PM
Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas in match 122 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
The Bengal Warriors' 37-27 loss against U Mumba drew curtains on their title defence. A tame defensive effort and a lackluster raiding performance saw their winless streak extend to six matches. Skipper Maninder Singh had an uncharacteristically quiet outing, as he finished the game with only six points. With two games left, Bengal will want to finish the season strong before hitting the drawing board in the offseason.
The Tamil Thalaivas’ 43-31 defeat to the Puneri Paltan last night eliminated them from the race for a playoff spot. The defence, that had been their strength all season, finished the night with only six tackle points. The Thalaivas were in blistering form just a couple of week ago and looked on course to ending their wait for a maiden playoff appearance.
But five straight losses mean they will now have to wait for another season to end their playoff drought. The Thalaivas will want to end their losing streak and give their fans a reason to cheer in the final two games of the season.
When and where to watch
Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the latest updates and scores on SportsCafe blog.
Starting 7s
Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Himanshu, Surjeet Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Ashish, Sagar, Mohit
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vishal Mane, Amit Narwal, Ran Singh, Manoj Gowda, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani
