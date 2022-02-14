Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 2:41 PM
The Gujarat Giants climbed into the top six on the points table with their win over U.P. Yoddha last night. The Giants defence had a spectacular night, as the picked up 17 tackle points. Gujarat’s raiding unit, which is averaging the fewest points per game this season, had a good first half, but crumbled in the second against U.P. Coach Manpreet Singh will expect a better performance from his raiders on Monday.
Barring their 17-point trouncing at the hands of the Patna Pirates, the Puneri Paltan have been in smashing form of late. The have won six out of their last seven games and have won by an average margin of 10.5 points. Despite their remarkable run of results, they are eighth on the points table, but could climb into the top six with a win on Monday. The Paltan have made a mighty comeback and sit on the brink of a playoff spot. But there’s still work to be done in their last four league stage matches.
When and where to watch
Starting 7s
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant
Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Rakesh, Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti, Hadi Oshtorak
