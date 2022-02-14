Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Barring their 17-point trouncing at the hands of the Patna Pirates, the Puneri Paltan have been in smashing form of late. The have won six out of their last seven games and have won by an average margin of 10.5 points. Despite their remarkable run of results, they are eighth on the points table, but could climb into the top six with a win on Monday. The Paltan have made a mighty comeback and sit on the brink of a playoff spot. But there’s still work to be done in their last four league stage matches.