Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 2:34 PM
Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha in match 117 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
Dabang Delhi snapped their three-game winless run with a narrow 32-31 win over the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous outing. Naveen Kumar starred yet again for Delhi, as he picked up 13 points to guide his side to a much-needed win. Delhi are second on the points table, but haven’t had a convincing performance in quiet some time.
They have scored only 34 tackle points in their last four matches and have heavily relied on their offence to lead them to victories. With Haryana right on their heels on the points table, Delhi need to continue their winning ways to ensure they finish in the top two.
U.P. Yoddha suffered a disappointing 38-31 defeat against the Gujarat Giants last night. Pardeep Narwal’s sparkling form continued as the raider picked up 12 points, but he couldn’t prevent U.P. from losing. His team now face the risk of dropping out of the top six if the three teams below them win their games in hand.
The game on Monday will be U.P.’s penultimate of the league stage. Defeat would likely end their hopes of making it to the playoffs, making this a must-win game for coach Jasveer Singh’s men.
When and where to watch
Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the latest updates and scores on SportsCafe blog.
Starting 7s
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Krishan
UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.