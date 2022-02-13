Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 2:49 PM
UP Yoddha take on Gujarat Giants in match 115 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
Three straight wins have seen the U.P. Yoddha climb to fourth on the points table. The key to their resurgence has been the return to form of raider Pardeep Narwal. The Record-Breaker has recorded two straight Super 10s and was spectacular in his team’s crucial win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Pardeep’s three Super Raids against the Pink Panthers saw him rise to second of the list of players with the most raids which yielded three points or more. Surender Gill, U.P. top scorer in Season 8, has also been in great form and will hope to deliver another excellent performance on Sunday.
U.P. have a played game more than four of the five teams right behind them on the points table, who are also vying for a playoff spot. They need to continue winning games to ensure they make it to the playoffs.
The Gujarat Giants snapped their three-game losing streak with a narrow 34-32 win over the Telugu Titans. The victory was crucial for the Giants, as it kept their playoff hopes alive.
The Giants currently trail sixth-placed U Mumba by four points and could finish the night in the top six, provided the Steelers win tonight and Gujarat also beats U.P. A loss, however, would leave them a mountain to climb in their final three games of the league stage. Gujarat cannot afford a single slip up because if they do, they will likely miss out on a playoff spot.
When and where to watch
Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the latest updates and scores on SportsCafe blog.
Starting 7s
UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Surender, Pardeep, Ashu, Shubham, Sumit, Shrikant Jadhav
Gujarat Giants: Ajay, Pardeep, HS Rakesh, Ankit, Girish Maruti, Sunil, Parvesh
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.