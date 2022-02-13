Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Haryana Steelers take on U Mumba in match 113 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.

After three successive wins, the Haryana Steelers were handed a reality check in their last outing, as they succumbed to a 45-27 loss against the Puneri Paltan. Coach Rakesh Kumar will want his side to brush the result off as an anomaly and focus on their good run prior to that.

The Steelers are currently third on the points table but are only six points clear of seventh-placed Puneri Paltan and have also played a game more. A defeat on Sunday could prove to be detrimental to their playoff aspirations.

U Mumba had a spectacular day at the office yesterday, as they trounced the Bengal Warriors 37-27. Raiding duo V Ajith Kumar and Abhishek had solid outings and combined for 17 points, but it was the defence that really shone against the Warriors. Skipper Fazel Atrachali scored a season-high eight tackle points, while Right Corner Rinku also picked up a High 5.

If U Mumba’s defence can emulate their display against the Warriors in all their remaining matches, they will likely secure a playoff berth with ease.

When and where to watch

Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the latest updates and scores on SportsCafe blog.

Starting 7s

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Kapre, Rahul Sethpal, Rinku

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Vinay, Jaideep, Ashish, Ravi Kumar, Akshay