Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 114 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match.

One win in their last four matches has left the Bengaluru Bulls in a precarious position on the points table. They are fifth and have played a game more than U Mumba and Puneri, who currently occupy the sixth and seventh spot on the points table, and trail the Bulls by two and four points, respectively.

A loss on Sunday, coupled with victories for U Mumba on Sunday and Puneri Paltan on Monday could see them drop out of the playoff spots with two games left. This is a crucial game for the Bulls and as close to must-win as it could get.

After thrashing the Patna Pirates and beating Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers were looking like one of the teams to beat. But since those victories, they have succumbed to three straight losses and sit eighth on the points table.

In their last game against the U.P. Yoddha, raider Arjun Deshwal ended his four-game wait for a Super 10, but couldn’t stop the Pink Panthers from losing the contest. Despite their recent results, Jaipur’s playoff destiny remains in their control, but a defeat on Sunday could prove to be a big blow to their top six aspirations.

When and where to watch

Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Mohit Sehrawat, Pawan Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, G More, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Hooda, Amit Nagar, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar