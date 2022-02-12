Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 2:31 PM
Telugu Titans take on Puneri Paltan in match 112 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match.
The Telugu Titans come into this game on the back of a 34-32 loss against the Gujarat Giants. Rajnish had another positive outing, as he finished the game with 10 points. Adarsh T continued to make an impact on both sides of the court, scoring four raid points and two tackle points.
Six of the Titans’ 13 defeats have been by two points or fewer, and they have also played out four ties. They haven’t been able to come out on top in close games, which has been their undoing their season. The Titans have four games left this season and will want to win as many as possible.
Puneri Paltan bounced back from their 17-point loss against the Patna Pirates with an 18-point victory over the Haryana Steelers last night. Rookie raiding duo Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat combined for 20 points, while veteran Sombir picked up seven tackle points. Barring their blemish against the Pirates, Pune have been almost flawless recently.
A win on Saturday, combined with a tie or a loss for U Mumba, will see the Paltan finish the night in the top six. But even if they don’t, it only seems like a matter of time before they climb into one of the playoff spots.
When and where to watch
Starting 7s
Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rajnish Dalal, Rakesh Gowda, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Ruturaj Koravi
Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant, Balasaheb Jadhav, Vishal Bharadwaj, Baldev Singh
