Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Dabang Delhi are winless in their last three matches but have played out two ties and sit second on the points table. Delhi have given up over 35 points in each of their previous three games, a stat that would concern coach Krishan Kumar Hooda. The defence averaged only 8.33 tackle points during that stretch, putting pressure on the raiding unit to carry the team to positive results. With the playoffs fast approaching, Delhi need their defence to step up if they want to go one better than last season.