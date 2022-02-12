Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 1:34 PM
Dabang Delhi take on Tamil Thalaivas in match 110 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
Three straight losses have seen the Tamil Thalaivas slip to 11th on the points table. The Thalaivas’ usually sturdy defence has been below par in their last three matches. On average, they have picked up a shade under 10 tackle points but have given up over 22 raid points in their past three games. The Thalaivas will likely have to win all four matches to end the franchise’s wait for a playoff spot.
Dabang Delhi are winless in their last three matches but have played out two ties and sit second on the points table. Delhi have given up over 35 points in each of their previous three games, a stat that would concern coach Krishan Kumar Hooda. The defence averaged only 8.33 tackle points during that stretch, putting pressure on the raiding unit to carry the team to positive results. With the playoffs fast approaching, Delhi need their defence to step up if they want to go one better than last season.
When and where to watch
Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the latest updates and scores on SportsCafe blog.
Starting 7s
Dabang Delhi: Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Joginder Narwal
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Manjeet, M. Abishek, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohit
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.