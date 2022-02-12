Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba in match 111 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.

U Mumba have lost three of their last four matches and currently occupy the eighth spot on the points table. They succumbed to a 47-36 loss at the hands of the Patna Pirates in their previous outing, which saw their score difference drop to -7.

Despite their poor recent form, U Mumba are still in an excellent position to finish in the top six. If they can score a few wins in their remaining five matches, they’ll find themselves in the playoffs.

A run of five games without a win has seen the Bengal Warriors fall to 10th on the points table and the brink of elimination from the race for a playoff spot. Barring Maninder Singh, who is the league’s second-highest points scorer with 233, and Ran Singh, the rest of the roster has been subpar.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh is the team’s second-highest points scorer with 86. The 147-point difference between Maninder and Nabibakhsh is the second-largest between a team’s top scorer and second highest-scorer this season. The Warriors’ defensive unit is averaging 7.89 tackle points per game, the lowest in the league.

Bengal not only have to win their remaining three matches, but they have to win them by a significant margin, as their -46 score difference could become a factor.

Starting 7s

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Jashandeep Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan, Amit Nirwal, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani