Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Telugu Titans take on Gujarat Giants in match 105 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match.
The Telugu Titans’ late surge saw them secure a 32-32 tie against the Bengal Warriors in their previous outing. Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish led the Titans’ charge with a combined 15 raid points, while the defensive unit also played a decent helping hand with 10 tackle points. The Titans have five games left this season and would want to finish the season strong and give their fans something to cheer about.
The Giants’ playoff hopes suffered a blow in their previous outing, as they succumbed to a 36-31 defeat to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Gujarat’s raiding unit scored 20 of the team’s 36 points but also gave up 15 tackle points to Jaipur’s defence. The Giants’ defence picked up only three tackle points in the first half, which put pressure on the raiding unit to do the bulk of the scoring. Coach Manpreet Singh needs his offence and defence to work in synergy to beat the Titans on Wednesday.
When and where to watch
Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
Starting 7s
Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, C. Arun, Adarsh T, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola
Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh Narwal, Pardeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Ernak
