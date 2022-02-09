Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

The Giants’ playoff hopes suffered a blow in their previous outing, as they succumbed to a 36-31 defeat to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Gujarat’s raiding unit scored 20 of the team’s 36 points but also gave up 15 tackle points to Jaipur’s defence. The Giants’ defence picked up only three tackle points in the first half, which put pressure on the raiding unit to do the bulk of the scoring. Coach Manpreet Singh needs his offence and defence to work in synergy to beat the Titans on Wednesday.