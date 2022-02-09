Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 2:03 PM
Tamil Thalaivas take on UP Yoddha in match 104 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
The Tamil Thalaivas slipped to a second straight defeat last night, succumbing to a 37-29 loss against the Haryana Steelers. The Thalaivas’ excellent defence had an uncharacteristically quiet outing, as they finished the game with only eight tackle points. The Thalaivas are still in a good position to qualify for the playoffs, but they need to suspend their slump with a win on Wednesday.
U.P. Yoddha ended their four-game losing streak with a 39-35 victory over the Telugu Titans in their previous outing. Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav combined for 20 raid points to guide their side to a much-needed win.
U.P.’s defence managed only nine tackle points and conceded 23 raid points, which would be a cause for concern for coach Jasveer Singh. If U.P.’s defence can find form in the final stretch of the league stage, they will find themselves in the playoffs.
Starting 7s
UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit
Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Singh
