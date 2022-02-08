Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | U Mumba vs Patna Pirates preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 2:40 PM
U Mumba take on Patna Pirates in match 103 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
The Patna Pirates have been in scintillating form of late. They have won three games on the trot and have claimed the top spot on the points table and also have a game in hand over second-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. Their defence has been dominant and has averaged 12.33 tackle points in their last three matches.
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has scored three straight High 5 and will be looking for a fourth against compatriot Fazel Atrachali’s side. The Pirates are the most in-form side in vivo PKL and are playing excellent kabaddi on both sides of the mat. It would take a mighty effort from a team to upstage the Pirates.
U Mumba have been inconsistent but find themselves sixth on the points table. They were stellar in the first half against the Tamil Thalaivas but were completely out of sorts in the second. They hung on to win the game by two points, but coach Rajaguru Subramanian will expect his side to manage games better than they did against the Thalaivas.
Raider Abhishek Singh bagged his sixth Super 10 of the season, while V Ajith Kumar played an excellent supporting role and scored seven raid points. U Mumba have won five and tied one game when Abhishek scores a Super 10. The team will hope a seventh Super 10 is forthcoming on Tuesday against the Pirates.
Starting 7s
U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V. Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Ajinkya Kapre, Rahul Sethpal
Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
