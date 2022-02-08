Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

The Haryana Steelers come into this game on the back of two successive wins. Haryana have held their opponents to under 30 points in their last two matches, and coach Rakesh Kumar will be proud of the effort his team put in on offence and defence to achieve that feat. After having a rather low-scoring campaign by his lofty standard, Vikash Kandola has finally picked up form and has scored three Super 10s in his last four outings. A fourth in five games will go a long way in helping Haryana hop to second on the points table.