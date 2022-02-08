Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 2:33 PM
Tamil Thalaivas take on Haryana Steelers in match 102 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
In their previous outing, the Tamil Thalaivas succumbed to a narrow 35-33 loss against U Mumba. The Thalaivas had a torrid first half but came back strong in the second; however, their comeback fell short. The raiding unit had a poor outing as they managed only 16 raid points while conceding 14 tackle points.
The defence outscored U Mumba’s raiding unit in the second half, but had an uncharacteristically poor first half, which left them a mountain to climb in the second. Coach J Udaya Kumar will want his side to emulate their performance from the second half, and if they do manage that, they could find themselves in the top six of the points table by the end of the night.
The Haryana Steelers come into this game on the back of two successive wins. Haryana have held their opponents to under 30 points in their last two matches, and coach Rakesh Kumar will be proud of the effort his team put in on offence and defence to achieve that feat. After having a rather low-scoring campaign by his lofty standard, Vikash Kandola has finally picked up form and has scored three Super 10s in his last four outings. A fourth in five games will go a long way in helping Haryana hop to second on the points table.
When and where to watch
Starting 7s
Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Ajinkya Pawar, Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, Athul MS
Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu, Vinay, Ashish, Akshay Kumar, Mohit, Jaideep
