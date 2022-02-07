Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 2:09 PM
Gujarat Giants take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 100 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
Last night, the Gujarat Giants registered a hard-fought 40-36 win over the Bengaluru Bulls to cut the gap to fifth-placed U Mumba to five points. Pardeep Kumar was the star of the show for the Giants, as the raider finished with a game-high 14 points to lead his side to victory. Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar combined to score nine of the Giants’ 11 tackle points and showcased why they are revered as one of the finest Cover duos in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Three wins in their last four games have given the Giants renewed hope of securing a playoff berth. They will need to be at their best to beat a dangerous Jaipur Pink Panthers side.
Speaking of the Pink Panthers, Deepak Hooda and co. come into this game on the back of a disappointing 35-28 loss against the Haryana Steelers. The game was close until the final two minutes, but a spectacular surge from the Steelers, led by Vikash Kandola, saw Haryana register a crucial win. Hooda led the team in scoring for the second game running and has tallied 20 points in the Pink Panthers’ last two outings. But Arjun Deshwal, who has had a spectacular season, has managed only 12 points in Jaipur’s previous two games. The Pink Panthers need both Hooda and Deshwal in top form in their remaining six matches to secure a spot in the playoffs.
When and where to watch
Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the latest updates and scores on SportsCafe blog.
Starting 7s
Gujarat Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ajay, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Girish Maruti, Ankit
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.