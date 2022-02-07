Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Last night, the Gujarat Giants registered a hard-fought 40-36 win over the Bengaluru Bulls to cut the gap to fifth-placed U Mumba to five points. Pardeep Kumar was the star of the show for the Giants, as the raider finished with a game-high 14 points to lead his side to victory. Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar combined to score nine of the Giants’ 11 tackle points and showcased why they are revered as one of the finest Cover duos in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Three wins in their last four games have given the Giants renewed hope of securing a playoff berth. They will need to be at their best to beat a dangerous Jaipur Pink Panthers side.