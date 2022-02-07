Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 2:22 PM
Bengal Warriors take on Telugu Titans in match 101 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
The Bengal Warriors’ 38-29 loss last night was their third on the trot, and the reigning champions have now slumped to 11th on the points table. Skipper Maninder Singh had a rare off night, finishing with only four points. The defence had a horrendous outing, as they gave up 22 raid points while picking up only three tackle points. The Warriors’ score difference is -46, meaning they will not only have to win most, if not all, of their remaining five matches, they’ll also have to beat their opponents by a considerable margin. The signs are looking ominous for the Warriors, and they can no longer afford any slip-ups in their quest to retain their title.
The Telugu Titans succumbed to a 39-35 loss against U.P. Yoddha in their previous outing, their fourth defeat in five matches. Rajnish had a good outing and finished the game with 13 points, while Ankit Beniwal and Adarsh played good supporting roles and notched six points each. The Titans will want to give their young roster as many opportunities as possible in their remaining six games to evaluate them with an eye towards next season. While the Titans don’t have much to play for, they will want to finish the season with as many wins as possible and will likely give the Warriors a tough time on Monday.
When and where to watch
Starting 7s
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit Nirwal
Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Adarsh T, Prince D, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola
