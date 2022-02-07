Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

The Bengal Warriors’ 38-29 loss last night was their third on the trot, and the reigning champions have now slumped to 11th on the points table. Skipper Maninder Singh had a rare off night, finishing with only four points. The defence had a horrendous outing, as they gave up 22 raid points while picking up only three tackle points. The Warriors’ score difference is -46, meaning they will not only have to win most, if not all, of their remaining five matches, they’ll also have to beat their opponents by a considerable margin. The signs are looking ominous for the Warriors, and they can no longer afford any slip-ups in their quest to retain their title.