Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Haryana Steelers take on Bengal Warriors in match 91 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
The Haryana Steelers come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss against the Gujarat Giants. The usually reliable Haryana defence had an off night, as they could muster five tackle points while conceding 20 raid points. The raiding unit had a decent outing. Youngster Meetu had his best game in quite some time and finished the game with eight raid points.
Skipper Vikash Kandola also picked up seven points, but the rest of the team failed to impress. The Steelers defence will have to be at their best against the Bengal Warriors’ raiding unit, or they could find themselves on the receiving end of another loss.
The Warriors have lost two of their last three matches and are 10th on the points table. They had a poor outing against the Gujarat Giants in their previous match. They managed only eight tackle points, with Ran Singh picking five of those, and could score 17 raid points while giving up 12 tackle points to the Giants’ defence.
The Warriors sit only four points behind fourth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers, but a defeat on Friday could prove to be detrimental in their quest for a playoff berth.
When and where to watch
Starting 7s
Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Ankit
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane
