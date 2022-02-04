Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Gujarat Giants take on Patna Pirates in match 94 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.

The Gujarat Giants have clawed back into the reckoning for a playoff spot with two straight victories. Thrusting Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar into the starting seven has worked like a charm, as the duo have a combined 37 points in the Giants’ last two matches.

The defensive unit has also improved, scoring nine and 12 tackle points in the past two outings. The Giants are peaking at the right time and can finish the night in the top six. Coach Manpreet Singh will settle for nothing less than a third straight win for his side.

The Patna Pirates bounced back from their showing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers with a hard-fought 37-35 victory over U.P. Yoddha. Raider Sachin scored his second Super 10 of the season, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh picked up his fourth High 5 of the season. Only one player has more High 5s than the Pirates’ rookie Left Corner in Season 8.

Coach Ram Mehar Singh will have concerns about the defence. The Pirates have given up 86 points in their last two matches after giving up only 84 in their three games before that. If Patna can curb the points leakage, the Giants will have their work cut out on Friday.

When and where to watch

Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the latest updates and scores on SportsCafe blog.

Starting 7s

Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh, Pardeep Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak

Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde