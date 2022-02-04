Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

While the MVP looked rusty, Vijay continued his sharp form and finished the game with 16 points. Delhi will be hoping he can deliver a similar performance on Friday. But even if he does, Delhi would need a much better defensive display than the one they showcased against Jaipur on Thursday. The defence scored only seven tackle points and conceded 21 raid points against the Pink Panthers, a dismal outing for an experienced unit. They’ll need to be on top of their game against a potent Bengaluru raiding unit.