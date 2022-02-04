Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 2:44 PM
Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi in match 93 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
Dabang Delhi K.C. suffered a 36-30 loss at the hands of the Jaipur Pink Panthers last night and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Friday. Raider Naveen Kumar returned to the mat after missing Delhi’s previous five matches but had a rough night and was subbed after playing only 19 minutes.
While the MVP looked rusty, Vijay continued his sharp form and finished the game with 16 points. Delhi will be hoping he can deliver a similar performance on Friday. But even if he does, Delhi would need a much better defensive display than the one they showcased against Jaipur on Thursday. The defence scored only seven tackle points and conceded 21 raid points against the Pink Panthers, a dismal outing for an experienced unit. They’ll need to be on top of their game against a potent Bengaluru raiding unit.
The Bulls snapped their two-game losing streak with a hard-fought 31-26 over U.P. Yoddha in their previous outing. Left Corner Aman had a spectacular game and finished with a career-high seven tackle points. Skipper Pawan Sehrawat scored nine raid points and was well-supported by Bharat, who managed five. Bengaluru’s defence has been impressive at times, and coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat will hope for another stellar performance from his defensive unit.
Starting 7s
Dabang Delhi: Naveen, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, More G, Saurabh Nandal, Aman
