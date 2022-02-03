Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 3:19 PM
Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in match 91 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
It’s been a tough season for the Telugu Titans, but they haven’t downed their tools yet. They fought hard to secure a 39-39 tie in their previous outing against the Haryana Steelers, with Ankit Beniwal leading the way with a Super 10.
Rohit Kumar had his best game of the year, as he racked up eight points. Sandeep Kandola and Adarsh T were impactful, as they combined for 12 points. The Titans will want to finish the season with as many wins as possible, and a victory over rivals Tamil Thalaivas will be high on the priority list.
The Tamil Thalaivas come into this game looking to make two Southern Derby wins in two games. They registered a comprehensive 42-24 over the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous outing and snapped their run of five games without a win.
Ajinkya Pawar and Manjeet were sensational, as the former scored a Super 10 while the latter managed eight points. Sagar scored his seventh High 5 of the season, three more than any other player in vivo Pro Kabaddi this season. If their defence can hold its own, the Thalaivas’ odds of winning the game will improve significantly.
Starting 7s
Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar, Adarsh T, Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, C Arun, Sandeep Kandola
Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Athul MS, Sagar, Sagar Krishna
