Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Dabang Delhi in match 90 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
The Jaipur Pink Panthers are coming into this on the back of their most impressive performance this season. They trounced the Patna Pirates 51-30, with Arjun Deshwal leading the way with 17 points. Skipper Deepak Hooda played his role to perfection and scored eight points, while Sandeep Dhull helped himself to a High 5.
The Pink Panthers played to their potential and registered a massive win over the best teams in the league. If they can continue to play at the same level, they will soon find themselves booking a playoff berth.
Dabang Delhi K.C. outlasted U Mumba in a titanic battle in their previous outing to continue their reign at the top of the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 8 standings. All-rounder Vijay shined in Naveen’s absence, finishing the game with 12 points. Ashu Malik and Neeraj Narwal were terrific and combined for 14 points in only 20 raid attempts. The much-maligned defence managed only eight tackle points and will need to improve if they are to upstage the Pink Panthers.
Starting 7s
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Amit, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull
Dabang Delhi: Vijay Malik, Ashu, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Krishan Dhull, Naveen
