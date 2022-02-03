Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C. outlasted U Mumba in a titanic battle in their previous outing to continue their reign at the top of the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 8 standings. All-rounder Vijay shined in Naveen’s absence, finishing the game with 12 points. Ashu Malik and Neeraj Narwal were terrific and combined for 14 points in only 20 raid attempts. The much-maligned defence managed only eight tackle points and will need to improve if they are to upstage the Pink Panthers.