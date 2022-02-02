Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

UP Yoddha takes on Patna Pirates in match 88 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.

U.P. Yoddha succumbed to a third-straight loss last night when they were beaten 31-26 by the Bengaluru Bulls. Despite the loss, there were some positives for U.P. Skipper Nitesh Kumar had a sensational outing and finished the game with six tackle points. Sumit was also brilliant and scored four tackle points, while Ashu Singh picked up three.

The raiding unit, however, had a rough night. Surender Gill had a rare off day, while Pardeep Narwal’s woes continued. Shrikant Jadhav was the only raider that found any success. If U.P.’s defence plays like did it and the team’s offence comes to life, they could upstage the Pirates on Wednesday.

The Patna Pirates had their worst game of the season in their previous outing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They gave up 51 points and lost by 21 in one of their biggest losses in recent memory. The Pirates defence, which has been the best in the league this season, managed zero tackle points in the first half against Jaipur and gave up 15 raid points.

The second half wasn’t much better either, as they could muster only five tackle points while giving up 12 raid points. The raiding unit scored 24 of the team’s 31 points but gave up 14 tackle points to Jaipur’s defence. Patna will want to brush this result off as an anomaly and look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Playing 7s

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shrikant Jadhav/Mohammad Taghi

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Monu Goyat, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh