Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Puneri Paltan takes on U Mumba in match 89 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.

Puneri Paltan have turned their season around in a dramatic fashion. After spending most of the campaign near the bottom of the standings, they can now leapfrog to fourth on the points table with a win over U Mumba on Wednesday. The key to their recent resurgence has been the astonishing form of Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar.

The youngsters have scored 37 and 28 points, respectively, in the Paltan’s last three outings to help their side cut the gap to the playoff spots to just four points. Pune has won three games on the trot, and a fourth will see them jump to fifth on the points table.

U Mumba fluffed their chance to close the gap on league leaders Dabang Delhi after succumbing to a 36-30 loss against coach Krishan Kumar Hooda’s team. U Mumba’s defence kept the team in the game with a brilliant first-half performance, but the offence struggled to get going all night, which cost them four crucial points.

U Mumba are fifth on the points table but only five points clear of 11th-placed Puneri Paltan. They need a win to consolidate their position in the top six and inch closer to securing a playoff berth.

When and where to watch

Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the latest updates and scores on SportsCafe blog.

Starting 7s

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Karamvir, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajeet, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Shivam Anil, Ajinkya Kapre