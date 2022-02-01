Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 5:59 PM
Bengaluru Bulls takes on UP Yoddha in match 87 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
The Bengaluru Bulls were trounced 42-24 in their previous outing against the Tamil Thalaivas, their fifth defeat in six matches. Their only win during this stretch came against the Telugu Titans, who currently sit at the bottom of the points table.
The Bulls have given up 38.3 points per game in their past six outings, a stat that showcases just how woeful their recent form has been. Bengaluru could find themselves outside the top six on the points table if they continue on their current trajectory. They desperately need a win to get their campaign back on track.
After winning three games on the trot, U.P. Yoddha have succumbed to two straight losses in their past two outings. While their offence has continued to pile points on the scoreboard, their defensive unit has been poor. In their previous outing, U.P. managed only two tackle points against the Puneri Paltan, the worst defensive display in the franchise’s history.
Their overreliance on the raiding unit could be their undoing this season. Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and the rest of the defence need to up their game if U.P. are to venture deep into the playoffs this season.
Where to Watch
Starting 7s
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Aman
UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Mohammad Taghi, Ashu Singh
