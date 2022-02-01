Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 5:43 PM
Bengal Warriors takes on Gujarat Giants in match 86 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
Four wins and a tie in their last five matches have seen the Bengal Warriors climb to fifth on the vivo Pro Kabaddi points table. Skipper Maninder Singh has scored 68 points and four Super 10s in those five matches and has been the Warriors lynchpin throughout the campaign. The much-maligned Bengal defence had a great outing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game.
They held Jaipur’s offence to 18 raid points while scoring ten tackle points themselves. If the Warriors’ defence can hit top gear and Maninder can continue his incredible form, it’ll be hard to bet against the Warriors reclaiming their throne at the end of the campaign.
The Giants registered an impressive 32-26 win over the Haryana Steelers yesterday and closed the gap to the top six on the points table to eight points. Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar combined for 20 raid points and gave up only four tackle points to the Steelers’ defence, which proved to be the difference on the night.
The Giants’ defence struggled in the first half but gave up only eight raid points in the second. This season, Gujarat’s experienced defence has been their Achilles heel, but if they can display the same discipline they did in the second half against Haryana, they could make a late surge and sneak into the playoffs.
The Warriors and Giants’ head-to-head series is tied at 2-2 after five matches. The two teams have shared the spoils once. This season's first meeting between the two sides finished in a 28-26 win for the Warriors.
