Pro Kabaddi League season 9 to kickoff on October 7

The Vivo Pro Kabaddi League's organizer, Mashal Sports, has released the Season 9 dates. The league will begin on October 7th, 2022, and go until mid-December. The league will be played in Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru; the auction was held on the 5th and 6th of August 2022 in Mumbai.
Anupam Goswami, Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports and League Commissioner for the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, commented on the announcement of Vivo PKL Season 9: "Mashal Sports started the journey of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League with a vision of taking the indigenous sport of kabaddi to the world of contemporary and upcoming generations of sports fans. We continue to achieve impressive success in this goal, as was proven earlier this year by Vivo PKL Season 8 which was conducted in a comprehensive bio-bubble.
Now, we are even more enthusiastic about the upcoming Vivo PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars."
Earlier in the year, PKL had marked a return after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. Dabang Delhi KC had emerged winners for the first time in the history of the competition.
🚨 Mark your calendars 🚨#vivoProKabaddi Season 9️⃣ is here and we can't wait to welcome you back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iDMMapz5uR— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 26, 2022
