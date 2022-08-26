Pro Kabaddi League season 9 to kickoff on October 7

Anupam Goswami, Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports and League Commissioner for the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, commented on the announcement of Vivo PKL Season 9: "Mashal Sports started the journey of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League with a vision of taking the indigenous sport of kabaddi to the world of contemporary and upcoming generations of sports fans. We continue to achieve impressive success in this goal, as was proven earlier this year by Vivo PKL Season 8 which was conducted in a comprehensive bio-bubble.