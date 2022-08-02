PKL | Haryana Steelers keep their young players Meetu, Jaideep

The Steelers also kept standout raiders Meetu Sharma and Vinay Tewatia, who created a name for themselves last season with their reliable performances, in addition to the two defenders. Ankit Dhull, a young defender who came midway through Season 8, has also been kept by the Steelers for the following year.

Nandal was a vital member of the Steelers in the last Pro Kabaddi League season, totaling 42 tackle points in 22 games while Dahiya was fourth on the list of highest-scoring defenders of the season with 66 points in 22 games. Last season, the pair were crucial to the Steelers defence.

"We have set up plans for the upcoming season and have strategically retained players accordingly. At the auction, we will be looking to plug the gaps that we have on our team. It is important to look for a balanced team ahead of the season, with a blend of youngsters and experienced players, and that is our aim," said newly-appointed Haryana Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh.

The team's success will be aided if the pair can repeat their accomplishments in the forthcoming campaign. Ankit, a young defender who played in just four games last year, is furthermore anticipated to have a significant impact this year.

"In Manpreet (Singh) and Neer (Gulia), we have among the most experienced coaches in the Pro Kabaddi League and their understanding of the sport and the players will be very important for us at the table. Having retained players who are a part of our playing 7 gives us good flexibility going into the auctions, and we're keen on finding players who will add to our vision," said Divyanshu Singh, CEO of Haryana Steelers.