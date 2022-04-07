Korea Open 2022 | PV Sindhu in quarters, Lakshya Sen ousted in second round

Sindhu will play world No. 11 Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the last eight, which the Indian overcame in the Swiss Open final last month. Meanwhile, Sen, India's top-ranked men's singles player, lost 22-20, 21-9 against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. He started well in the first game of their first encounter, which was fairly contested. The No. 9-ranked Indian, on the other hand, was unable to capitalize on the game point and was forced to lose a 1-0 lead.