2021 PKL | Full team list of all 12 PKL franchises for season 8 after auction

As far as the auctions panned out, Pardeep Narwal, who was expected to go big, was roped in by UP Yoddha for a record fee of INR 1.65 crores. While everyone saw the above coming, Siddharth Desai’s retention by Telugu Titans at a price tag of 1.30 crores was shocked many to their core. Just as the Titans feared what they might be losing, they used the FBM (Final Bid Match) card to keep him in their scheme of things.