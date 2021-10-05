2021 PKL set to start on December 22, Bengaluru to host all matches

Today at 2:12 PM
The new season of the Indian Kabaddi League will start from December 22, later this year, with the matches to be live telecast on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. Marshal Sports will ensure that the government-mandated Covid-19 protocols will be followed to protect the athletes and staff.
After a one-season absence owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the PKL is back again, with the new season set to start on December 22, later this year. The travelling caravan system, which was in use till now, will be changed, with the matches to be played in a single venue, inside a bio-bubble.
Curtailing the travel will reduce outside exposure and also the possibility to get affected by Covid-19. Meanwhile, Marshal Sports will ensure that the government-mandated Covid-19 protocols will be followed to protect the athletes and staff. Bengaluru has been chosen as the host city, but the matches would be played in front of empty stands.
“We are very privileged that Season 8 of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi league will be hosted in Karnataka, especially as this state is a very significant geography for kabaddi and PKL fans in India,” said League Commissioner Anupam Goswami, while commenting on the reason for selecting Bengaluru as the host city.
“Bengaluru has all the facilities needed for conducting big, competitive sports events, with best safety practices. We look forward to demonstrating this with PKL Season 8.”
