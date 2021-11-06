India and Pakistan set to play international kabaddi match in March 2022

"Hopefully, the international match will be organised near the end of March. Since we are to host a four-nation international tournament in Lahore in April, we want to stage the friendly in March, just weeks before the international event. Apart from Pakistan and India, Canada and Iran have also confirmed their participation in the four-nation event. These four countries have the best teams in the world and are expected to offer quality kabaddi to the fans. All the participating teams are eagerly looking forward to the event," the PKF secretary said, the report added.