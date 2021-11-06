India and Pakistan set to play international kabaddi match in March 2022

Today at 8:17 PM
India and Pakistan's kabaddi teams will face off against each other and play an international friendly match within the Kartarpur Corridor in March 2022. The match will be played just weeks before the start of a four-nation tournament in Lahore, according to a piece in The News.
Rana Mohammad Sarwar, the Secretary of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF), confirmed the same. "We are set to make history as both Pakistan and India have agreed to play the international match within the Kartarpur Corridor. Both the federations have agreed that the teams would travel from either side of the border to compete in the international friendly. The two teams would return to their respective countries at the end of the match," the report said quoting Sarwar.
"Hopefully, the international match will be organised near the end of March. Since we are to host a four-nation international tournament in Lahore in April, we want to stage the friendly in March, just weeks before the international event. Apart from Pakistan and India, Canada and Iran have also confirmed their participation in the four-nation event. These four countries have the best teams in the world and are expected to offer quality kabaddi to the fans. All the participating teams are eagerly looking forward to the event," the PKF secretary said, the report added.
He continued that kabaddi has been the worst-hit sport during the pandemic.
"Since it is the contact sport, things have been really tough for kabaddi. We struggled to organise camps or local and international events. But now things have opened up and we are ready to get back into a full groove. The international against India and the four-nation tournament will set international kabaddi rolling," Sarwar was quoted as saying.
