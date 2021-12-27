Pro Kabaddi | Tamil Thalaivas eye first win, all eyes on Pardeep Narwal as UP Yoddha take on Jaipur Pink Panthers

Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba will go into the match looking to bounce back after upsetting defeats. Thaliavas lost to Bengaluru Bulls in the Southern derby, with their raiders struggling to make any impact against a Bulls defence that hunted in packs. Thalaivas will likely face the same problem again against U Mumba who are known for their aggressive defence. Mumbai’s fortunes will rely on how well Fazel Atrachali can calm his defence against tall raiders like Manjeet.