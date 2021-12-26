Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table | Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors stationed at top, Haryana Steelers struggle

Today at 6:29 PM
The Pro Kabaddi League has started with a bang, with the fans witnessing three games each night. This means, all the 12 teams have already played two games each, and have given an indication, as to how they are going to perform in the rest of the tournament, and who will qualify for playoffs.
With two wins in two matches, Dabang Delhi K.C. and last year's winners Bengal Warriors look the strongest, so far in the tournament. Their defense and raiding units, both, have displayed quality, which is likely to take them far in the tournament. U Mumba, surprisingly, without the presence of any big names in the team has looked potent and has one win in the two matches they have played.
Similar is the case with Gujarat Giants, which relies heavily on their defensive unit. They too look strong at the moment, and have pocketed one win in two matches played. Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha occupy the fifth and the sixth spot currently. Even though it is still early days in the tournament, the gap between some sides looks immense, and there won't be many changes in the top six.
Of course, Bengaluru Bulls is a strong side too, and they will be itching to get themselves back in the top half of the points table.
Let's have a look at the points table after the end of two matches for each side:
