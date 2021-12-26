Pro Kabaddi 2021 | Haryana Steelers' Rakesh Kumar opens up on adjustments he made to become a coach

The team seems to possess the right blend of youth and experience, and handling the players can be a difficult task. To this Rakesh said, "My funda is pretty simple. I focus more on the youngsters. You do not need to go and tell someone like Surender Nada or Rohit Gulia what to do. They know their game and have been playing for years. For someone like Meetu or Jaideep, it is about giving them the required confidence and helping them in keeping their emotions under control. As a young player, you are impulsive – even I was (laughs). My job here is to just remind them not to get carried away with emotions if they put in a great raid or make a stunning tackle."