Vivo Pro Kabaddi | Jaipur Pink Panthers probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

They started the tournament wonderfully well, winning seven matches from the first 10 played. But post that, some of the key players suffered injuries, while others just could not perform under pressure. As a result, they lost crucial matches and missed out on the playoffs berth narrowly.

The team management did show a lot of confidence in Deepak Hooda , and let him go before the auctions. They retained the likes of Amit Hooda, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Pavan TR, Sushil Gulia, Elavarsan A, instead. But during the auctions, they used the FBM card for Hooda, and bought him back. They also got Dharmaraj Cheralathan in the team.

Though always talented, the Panthers have failed to deliver in the last few seasons. This could be the story once again, if the skipper does not lead from the front. A lot depends on how the team plays in the initial few matches, which could decide their fate in the tournament. Before the start of their first match, it looks unlikely that will go through the next round.