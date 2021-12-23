Vivo Pro Kabaddi | Jaipur Pink Panthers probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Today at 2:57 PM
After their title victory in the Pro Kabaddi League season 1, Jaipur Pink Panthers don't have much to show. They have been a team who have failed to live up to the expectations over the years, despite having some of the best players in their ranks, with similar being the case last season too.
What happened in 2019
They started the tournament wonderfully well, winning seven matches from the first 10 played. But post that, some of the key players suffered injuries, while others just could not perform under pressure. As a result, they lost crucial matches and missed out on the playoffs berth narrowly.
Auctions 2021
The team management did show a lot of confidence in Deepak Hooda, and let him go before the auctions. They retained the likes of Amit Hooda, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Pavan TR, Sushil Gulia, Elavarsan A, instead. But during the auctions, they used the FBM card for Hooda, and bought him back. They also got Dharmaraj Cheralathan in the team.
Expectations
Though always talented, the Panthers have failed to deliver in the last few seasons. This could be the story once again, if the skipper does not lead from the front. A lot depends on how the team plays in the initial few matches, which could decide their fate in the tournament. Before the start of their first match, it looks unlikely that will go through the next round.
Probable 7
Arjun Deshwal (Raider)
Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)
Nitin Rawal
Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Left Cover)
Pavan TR (Right Cover)
Sandeep Dhull (Left Corner)
Amit Hooda (Right Corner)
Schedule
Gujarat Giants - 23 December
Haryana Steelers - 25 December
UP Yoddha - 27 December
U Mumba - 30 December
Bengal Warriors - 3 January
Bengaluru Bulls - 6 January
Puneri Paltan - 7 January
Dabang Delhi KC - 10 January
Patna Pirates - 14 January
Tamil Thalaivas - 16 January
Telugu Titans - 19 January
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.