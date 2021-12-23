 user tracker image
    Vivo Pro Kabaddi | Jaipur Pink Panthers probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

    A file image of Jaipur skipper Deepak Hooda.

    (Twitter)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:57 PM

    After their title victory in the Pro Kabaddi League season 1, Jaipur Pink Panthers don't have much to show. They have been a team who have failed to live up to the expectations over the years, despite having some of the best players in their ranks, with similar being the case last season too.

    What happened in 2019

    They started the tournament wonderfully well, winning seven matches from the first 10 played. But post that, some of the key players suffered injuries, while others just could not perform under pressure. As a result, they lost crucial matches and missed out on the playoffs berth narrowly.

    Auctions 2021

    The team management did show a lot of confidence in Deepak Hooda, and let him go before the auctions. They retained the likes of Amit Hooda, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Pavan TR, Sushil Gulia, Elavarsan A, instead. But during the auctions, they used the FBM card for Hooda, and bought him back. They also got Dharmaraj Cheralathan in the team. 

    Expectations

    Though always talented, the Panthers have failed to deliver in the last few seasons. This could be the story once again, if the skipper does not lead from the front. A lot depends on how the team plays in the initial few matches, which could decide their fate in the tournament. Before the start of their first match, it looks unlikely that will go through the next round. 

    Probable 7

    Arjun Deshwal (Raider)

    Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)

    Nitin Rawal

    Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Left Cover)

    Pavan TR (Right Cover)

    Sandeep Dhull (Left Corner)

    Amit Hooda (Right Corner)

    Schedule

    Gujarat Giants - 23 December

    Haryana Steelers - 25 December

    UP Yoddha - 27 December

    U Mumba - 30 December

    Bengal Warriors - 3 January

    Bengaluru Bulls - 6 January

    Puneri Paltan - 7 January

    Dabang Delhi KC - 10 January

    Patna Pirates - 14 January

    Tamil Thalaivas - 16 January

    Telugu Titans - 19 January

