 user tracker image
sport iconKabaddi

    More Options

    Pro Kabaddi | Haryana Steelers probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    A file image of Haryana Steelers.

    (Twitter)

    Pro Kabaddi | Haryana Steelers probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:56 PM

    Haryana Steelers have played three seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League till now and have had a mixed bag in the tournament so far. In their very first season, they qualified for the playoffs comfortably and repeated their feat in 2019, which makes them one of few consistent teams in the league.

    What happened in 2019

    In the 2018 season, they finished at the bottom of the points table but picked themselves up to well to make it to the playoffs once again, the following season. They had won 13 matches from 22 played, and ended fifth in the points table, and were eventually ousted from the competition in eliminator 2, by Bengaluru Bulls

    Auctions 2021

    Steelers went ahead and retained skipper Vikas Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar, and Chand Singh. Their biggest buy at the auctions was all-rounder Rohit Gulia (83L) and Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (55L). They also bought veteran defender Surender Nada for only 20L. 

    Expectations

    The team is a healthy blend of defender and all-rounder, with Vikash Kandola being their main raider. With this team composition, one thing is clear, that they will be a defense-reliant team, with the all-rounders playing a supporting role to Kandola in the raiding unit. They seem to possess a good combination of youth and experience and could make it to the playoffs. 

    Probable 7

    Vikash Kandola (Raider)

    Rohit Gulia (Raider)

    Meetu Sharma (Raider)

    Rajesh Narwal (Left Cover)

    Ravi Kumar (Right Cover)

    Surender Nada (Left Corner)

    Shrikant Tewthia (Right Corner)

    Schedule

    Patna Pirates - 23 December

    Jaipur Pink Panthers - 25 December

    Telugu Titans - 28 December

    Bengaluru Bulls - 30 December

    Gujarat Giants - 2 January

    U Mumba - 4 January

    Bengal Warriors - 7 January

    Tamil Thalaivas - 10 January

    UP Yoddha - 12 January

    Dabang Delhi KC - 15 January

    Puneri Paltan - 19 January

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down