Pro Kabaddi | Haryana Steelers probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Today at 1:56 PM
Haryana Steelers have played three seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League till now and have had a mixed bag in the tournament so far. In their very first season, they qualified for the playoffs comfortably and repeated their feat in 2019, which makes them one of few consistent teams in the league.
What happened in 2019
In the 2018 season, they finished at the bottom of the points table but picked themselves up to well to make it to the playoffs once again, the following season. They had won 13 matches from 22 played, and ended fifth in the points table, and were eventually ousted from the competition in eliminator 2, by Bengaluru Bulls.
Auctions 2021
Steelers went ahead and retained skipper Vikas Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar, and Chand Singh. Their biggest buy at the auctions was all-rounder Rohit Gulia (83L) and Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (55L). They also bought veteran defender Surender Nada for only 20L.
Expectations
The team is a healthy blend of defender and all-rounder, with Vikash Kandola being their main raider. With this team composition, one thing is clear, that they will be a defense-reliant team, with the all-rounders playing a supporting role to Kandola in the raiding unit. They seem to possess a good combination of youth and experience and could make it to the playoffs.
Probable 7
Vikash Kandola (Raider)
Rohit Gulia (Raider)
Meetu Sharma (Raider)
Rajesh Narwal (Left Cover)
Ravi Kumar (Right Cover)
Surender Nada (Left Corner)
Shrikant Tewthia (Right Corner)
Schedule
Patna Pirates - 23 December
Jaipur Pink Panthers - 25 December
Telugu Titans - 28 December
Bengaluru Bulls - 30 December
Gujarat Giants - 2 January
U Mumba - 4 January
Bengal Warriors - 7 January
Tamil Thalaivas - 10 January
UP Yoddha - 12 January
Dabang Delhi KC - 15 January
Puneri Paltan - 19 January
