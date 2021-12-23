Pro Kabaddi | Dabang Delhi probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

With 15 wins in 22 matches, Dabang Delhi topped the points table in the last season. Naveen Kumar emerged as their main player, who secured 303 points throughout the season and took them to the final, where they lost to Bengal Warriors .

A lot of credit must be given to the team management for retaining the younger lot -- Vijay Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Balram, Sumit, Mohit. While at the auctions, they went for the experienced players and bagged Sandeep Narwal (60L), Ajay Thakur (46L), Jeeva Kumar (44L), Manjeet Chillar and Joginder Narwal.

Just like the last two seasons, Delhi once again have the team to deliver the goods. On paper, the team looks one of the strongest in the tournament, and oppositions would be wary of their strengths. If they do not make it to the playoffs, it will be a big upset in the tournament. In fact, just looking at the team, they are contenders to lift the trophy.