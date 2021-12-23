Pro Kabaddi | Dabang Delhi probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Today at 2:37 PM
Dabang Delhi is a tale of two contrasting fortunes in the Pro Kabaddi League. For the first five seasons, they could not manage to make it to the playoffs even once, but in the sixth and the seventh, they emerged as the runners-up of the tournament, making them a force to reckon with.
What happened in 2019
With 15 wins in 22 matches, Dabang Delhi topped the points table in the last season. Naveen Kumar emerged as their main player, who secured 303 points throughout the season and took them to the final, where they lost to Bengal Warriors.
Auctions 2021
A lot of credit must be given to the team management for retaining the younger lot -- Vijay Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Balram, Sumit, Mohit. While at the auctions, they went for the experienced players and bagged Sandeep Narwal (60L), Ajay Thakur (46L), Jeeva Kumar (44L), Manjeet Chillar and Joginder Narwal.
Expectations
Just like the last two seasons, Delhi once again have the team to deliver the goods. On paper, the team looks one of the strongest in the tournament, and oppositions would be wary of their strengths. If they do not make it to the playoffs, it will be a big upset in the tournament. In fact, just looking at the team, they are contenders to lift the trophy.
Probable 7
Naveen Kumar Goyat (Raider)
Ajay Thakur (Raider)
Vijay Malik (Raider)
Manjeet Chhillar (Left Cover)
Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover)
Joginder Narwal (Left Corner)
Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner)
Schedule
Puneri Paltan - 23 December
U Mumba - 24 December
Gujarat Giants - 26 December
Bengal Warriors - 29 December
Tamil Thalaivas - 1 January
Telugu Titans - 5 January
UP Yoddha - 8 January
Jaipur Pink Panthers - 10 January
Bengaluru Bulls - 12 January
Haryana Steelers - 15 January
Patna Pirates - 18 January
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.