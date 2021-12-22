Pro Kabaddi | Patna Pirates probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

It was a season filled with disappointments for Team Patna. They finished a lowly eighth on the points table with just eight wins under their belt. Pardeep Narwal was a hit again, and scored over 300 points, but could not do much to take them to the next round. The matches that they lost weren't close either, which suggests that the team failed collectively.

Despite the lack of star power, they seem to have a team that will give them the wins. There are certain upcoming players on the team, and the coach will try to get the best out of them. Even though they do not look the strongest on paper, Pirates is one team that the opponents should be wary of. They are certainly contenders to book a place in the playoffs. South Korean veteran Jang Kun Lee has opted out of the tournament, and Patna will have to find a suitable replacement for him soon.