Pro Kabaddi | UP Yoddha probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Once again they had a great season, after starting slowly. In the first seven matches, they could win only two, and yet displayed tremendous consistency to make it to the playoffs. A major reason for that was the defensive partnership of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit, who secured over 150 tackle points together. Eventually, they lost out in the Eliminator 1 against Bengaluru Bulls .

The team management retained four players -- Sumit, Nitesh, Surender Gill, and Ashu Singh. The team also went all out for star raiders Pardeep Narwal and Shrikant Jadhav and ended up spending over 2cr on the duo. On paper, they look like a team that can certainly go the distance.

Coach Jasveer Singh has brought an immense amount of consistency to the team. Having said that, kabaddi can be an unpredictable sport, and to think that Yoddha will certainly progress to the next round, would put extra pressure on them. The key for them will be to identify the right combination of players early in the tournament. Raider James Kamweti from Kenya is talked about a lot before the tournament and could be a surprise package for them if played.