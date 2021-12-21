Pro Kabaddi | UP Yoddha probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Today at 2:31 PM
Ever since team UP Yoddha joined the Pro Kabaddi League in season 5, they have managed to make it to the playoffs every time, which speaks volumes about their consistency. This year though, under the new captain Pardeep Narwal, they would like to go a step further and win the title.
What happened in 2019
Once again they had a great season, after starting slowly. In the first seven matches, they could win only two, and yet displayed tremendous consistency to make it to the playoffs. A major reason for that was the defensive partnership of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit, who secured over 150 tackle points together. Eventually, they lost out in the Eliminator 1 against Bengaluru Bulls.
Auctions 2021
The team management retained four players -- Sumit, Nitesh, Surender Gill, and Ashu Singh. The team also went all out for star raiders Pardeep Narwal and Shrikant Jadhav and ended up spending over 2cr on the duo. On paper, they look like a team that can certainly go the distance.
Expectations
Coach Jasveer Singh has brought an immense amount of consistency to the team. Having said that, kabaddi can be an unpredictable sport, and to think that Yoddha will certainly progress to the next round, would put extra pressure on them. The key for them will be to identify the right combination of players early in the tournament. Raider James Kamweti from Kenya is talked about a lot before the tournament and could be a surprise package for them if played.
Probable 7
Pardeep Narwal (Raider)
Shrikant Jadhav (Raider)
James Kamweti (Raider)
Sumit (Defender)
Nitesh Kumar (Defender)
Ashu Singh (Defender)
Gaurav Kumar (Defender)
Schedule
Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha - December 22
Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha - December 25
UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - December 27
UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants - December 29
U Mumba vs UP Yoddha - January 1
UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas - January 4
UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC - January 8
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha - January 9
Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha - January 12
UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans - January 15
