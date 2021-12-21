Pro Kabaddi | Gujarat Giants probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Today at 6:20 PM
Despite being a relatively new team in the Pro Kabaddi League, the Gujarat Giants made it to the final of the event twice, in 2017 and 2018 respectively. They missed the playoffs berth by a huge margin in the previous season under the leadership of Sunil Kumar, and could secure just seven wins.
What happened in 2019
It was a disappointing season for them, as they could only win seven of the 22 matches played. Captain Sunil could only secure 47 points from 18 matches. The morale of the team definitely looked low, as they would lose five matches on a trot, and then win one. That was the story of the season for them.
Auctions 2021
The Giants retained players like Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Harmanjeet Singh, Sumit, Ankit. At the auctions, they got Ravinder Pahal to strengthen their defensive unit and youngsters Rathan K in the raiding department. There weren't any other notable inclusions though.
Expectations
They are one of the weakest teams on paper, and the players will have to really lift their game to make it to the playoffs. Iranian Hadi Oshtorak is the only all-rounder in the team and will have a crucial role to play. Defense looks like the stronger suit for the team, while the raiders could find it challenging. In all fairness, the team does not look like making it to the playoffs unless something miraculous happens.
Probable 7
Mahendra Ganesh Rajput (Raider)
Ajay Kumar (Raider)
K Rathan (Raider)
Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover)
Sunil Kumar (Right Cover)
Girish Maruti Ernak (Left Corner)
Ravinder Pahal (Right Corner)
Schedule
Jaipur Pink Panthers - 23 December
Bengal Warriors - 24 December
Dabang Delhi KC - 26 December
UP Yoddha - 29 December
Haryana Steelers - 2 January
Puneri Paltan - 5 January
Patna Pirates - 8 January
Telugu Titans - 11 January
Bengaluru Bulls - 14 January
U Mumba - 18 January
Tamil Thalaivas - 20 January
