Pro Kabaddi | Gujarat Giants probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

It was a disappointing season for them, as they could only win seven of the 22 matches played. Captain Sunil could only secure 47 points from 18 matches. The morale of the team definitely looked low, as they would lose five matches on a trot, and then win one. That was the story of the season for them.

The Giants retained players like Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Harmanjeet Singh, Sumit, Ankit. At the auctions, they got Ravinder Pahal to strengthen their defensive unit and youngsters Rathan K in the raiding department. There weren't any other notable inclusions though.

They are one of the weakest teams on paper, and the players will have to really lift their game to make it to the playoffs. Iranian Hadi Oshtorak is the only all-rounder in the team and will have a crucial role to play. Defense looks like the stronger suit for the team, while the raiders could find it challenging. In all fairness, the team does not look like making it to the playoffs unless something miraculous happens.