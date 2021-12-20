Pro Kabaddi | Telugu Titans probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Today at 4:50 PM
Telugu Titans are one of the only two sides who have been part of the Pro Kabaddi League since first season and yet have never made it to the final. In fact, they haven't been a part of the playoffs since the 12-team format was introduced three seasons back, despite fielding a strong team always.
What happened in 2019
With just six wins from 22 matches played, Titans ended 11th in the last season. Siddharth Desai looked like the lone warrior in the team and scored 217 raid points, whereas others were nowhere close to him. It was only after seven matches that they could register their first win.
Auctions 2021
Out of the experienced players, the Titans' management showed faith only in raider Rakesh Gowda, while the FBM was used on Desai. All others were sacked. Another big buy for them was Rohit Kumar, who has an abundance of experience under his belt. The auctions also marked the return of Sandeep Kandola to the team, who had played with them in season 2 but was banned for four years for doping violations.
Expectations
They do seem to possess a decent unit, but it depends on whether the team can collectively handle the pressure or not. In the past too, they have had teams to win, but later on, failed to impress. The management would be hoping that things change under new skipper Rohit Kumar, who had led the Bengaluru Bulls for a few seasons.
Probable 7
Rohit Kumar (Raider)
Siddharth Desai (Raider)
Rakesh Gowda (Raider)
Sandeep Kandola (Left Corner)
C Arun (Left Cover)
Surinder Singh (Right Cover)
Rituraj Koravi (Right Corner)
Schedule
Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas - 22 Dec
Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans - 25 Dec
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers - 28 Dec
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans - 01 Jan
Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates - 03 Jan
Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans - 05 Jan
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans - 08 Jan
Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants - 11 Jan
UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans - 15 Jan
Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors - 17 Jan
Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans - 19 Jan
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.