Pro Kabaddi | Telugu Titans probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

With just six wins from 22 matches played, Titans ended 11th in the last season. Siddharth Desai looked like the lone warrior in the team and scored 217 raid points, whereas others were nowhere close to him. It was only after seven matches that they could register their first win.

Out of the experienced players, the Titans' management showed faith only in raider Rakesh Gowda, while the FBM was used on Desai. All others were sacked. Another big buy for them was Rohit Kumar, who has an abundance of experience under his belt. The auctions also marked the return of Sandeep Kandola to the team, who had played with them in season 2 but was banned for four years for doping violations.