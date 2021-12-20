Pro Kabaddi | Tamil Thalaivas probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Like all the other previous seasons, they had a forgettable tournament, where wins did not come at all for them. In fact, they recorded their worst ever season where they could only win four matches, with a win percentage of 25. All this when they had won three from their first five encounters.

They have completely changed their roster and rightly so. Only three youngsters -- Sagar, Himanshu, and M Abhishek were retained by the team. But what is even more shocking is that they picked only one recognisable face -- Surjeet Singh (75L). After the auctions too, they look like one of the weakest teams in the competition.

This is one team where raising expectations is out of the question. Of course, through the course of the tournament, they will win a few matches, but it does not make sense to expect them to make it to the playoffs. Even if they do manage to surprise everyone with their performance, the management should be given the credit for making the bold move.