Pro Kabaddi | Tamil Thalaivas probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Tamil Thalaivas have an unwanted record to their name - of being the most unsuccessful team ever since they became a part of the Pro Kabaddi League. With a different look side this time around, they would like to shed this tag immediately and get a few wins under their belt this time around.
What happened in 2019
Like all the other previous seasons, they had a forgettable tournament, where wins did not come at all for them. In fact, they recorded their worst ever season where they could only win four matches, with a win percentage of 25. All this when they had won three from their first five encounters.
Auctions
They have completely changed their roster and rightly so. Only three youngsters -- Sagar, Himanshu, and M Abhishek were retained by the team. But what is even more shocking is that they picked only one recognisable face -- Surjeet Singh (75L). After the auctions too, they look like one of the weakest teams in the competition.
Expectations
This is one team where raising expectations is out of the question. Of course, through the course of the tournament, they will win a few matches, but it does not make sense to expect them to make it to the playoffs. Even if they do manage to surprise everyone with their performance, the management should be given the credit for making the bold move.
Probable 7
Manjeet Dahiya (Raider)
K Prapanjan (Raider)
Ajinkya Pawar (Raider)
Ashish Malik (Left Cover)
Surjeet Singh (Right Cover)
Sagar Krishna (Left Corner)
Santhapanaselvam (Right Corner)
Schedule
Telugu Titans - 22 December
Bengaluru Bulls - 24 December
U Mumba - 27 December
Puneri Paltan - 31 December
Dabang Delhi KC - 1 January
UP Yoddha - 4 January
Patna Pirates - 6 January
Haryana Steelers - 10 January
Bengal Warriors - 13 January
Jaipur Pink Panthers - 16 January
Gujarat Giants - 20 January
