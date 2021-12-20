 user tracker image
sport iconKabaddi

    More Options

    Pro Kabaddi | Tamil Thalaivas probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    A file image of Tamil Thalaivas.

    (PKL)

    Pro Kabaddi | Tamil Thalaivas probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:32 PM

    Tamil Thalaivas have an unwanted record to their name - of being the most unsuccessful team ever since they became a part of the Pro Kabaddi League. With a different look side this time around, they would like to shed this tag immediately and get a few wins under their belt this time around.

    What happened in 2019

    Like all the other previous seasons, they had a forgettable tournament, where wins did not come at all for them. In fact, they recorded their worst ever season where they could only win four matches, with a win percentage of 25. All this when they had won three from their first five encounters.

    Auctions 

    They have completely changed their roster and rightly so. Only three youngsters -- Sagar, Himanshu, and M Abhishek were retained by the team. But what is even more shocking is that they picked only one recognisable face -- Surjeet Singh (75L). After the auctions too, they look like one of the weakest teams in the competition. 

    Expectations

    This is one team where raising expectations is out of the question. Of course, through the course of the tournament, they will win a few matches, but it does not make sense to expect them to make it to the playoffs. Even if they do manage to surprise everyone with their performance, the management should be given the credit for making the bold move. 

    Probable 7

    Manjeet Dahiya (Raider)

    K Prapanjan (Raider)

    Ajinkya Pawar (Raider)

    Ashish Malik (Left Cover)

    Surjeet Singh (Right Cover)

    Sagar Krishna (Left Corner)

    Santhapanaselvam (Right Corner)

    Schedule

    Telugu Titans - 22 December

    Bengaluru Bulls - 24 December

    U Mumba - 27 December

    Puneri Paltan - 31 December

    Dabang Delhi KC - 1 January

    UP Yoddha - 4 January

    Patna Pirates - 6 January

    Haryana Steelers - 10 January

    Bengal Warriors - 13 January

    Jaipur Pink Panthers - 16 January

    Gujarat Giants - 20 January

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down