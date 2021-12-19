 user tracker image
    Vivo Pro Kabaddi | Bengaluru Bulls probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

    A file image of Pawan Sehrawat.

    (Twitter)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:27 PM

    Historically, Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the most consistent sides in the Pro Kabaddi League, who have always managed to reach the playoffs, except for seasons 3 and 4, where they narrowly missed the mark. The 2018 champions once again will be strong contenders to reach top six at least.

    What happened in 2019

    Bulls qualified sixth for the playoffs and narrowly made the cut to progress to the next round. Sometimes their over-reliance on Pawan Sehrawat showed, skipper Rohit Kumar wasn't as effective, and none of the defenders were on top of their game. Still, they managed to win against UP Yoddha in Eliminator 1 and went on to play the semi-final. There, they lost to Dabang Delhi 38-44.

    Auctions 2021

    The team did not show a lot of faith in the senior members from the last season, and only Sehrawat and Amit Sheoran were retained among the seniors. In the young crop, Saurabh Nandal, Banty and Mohit Sehrawat stayed. In the auction, Bull went all out and picked seven players. Some notable buys were little-known raider Chandran Ranjit (80L) and Mahender Singh (50L).

    Expectations

    Raiding is certainly the stronger suit for the Bengaluru based team. Every raider in the team is a star in his own right, be it Sehrawat, Deepak Narwal, Chandran, or Iranian Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali. In defense, the team seems to have enough options in the left corner and cover, but it the right where they could face a problem. The team doesn't possess any defenders, which clearly indicates their strategy -- that they will go all out on attack. All-in-all, it could be a move which could go either way. 

    Starting 7

    Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

    Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

    Abolfazl Maghsodlou (Raider)

    Mahender Singh (Left Cover)

    Amit Sheoran (Left Corner)

    Mohit Sehrawat (Right Cover)

    Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner)

    Schedule

    U Mumba - 22 December

    Tamil Thalaivas - 24 December

    Bengal Warriors - 26 December

    Haryana Steelers - 30 December

    Telugu Titans - 1 January

    Puneri Paltan - 2 January

    Jaipur Pink Panthers - 6 January

    UP Yoddha - 9 January

    Dabang Delhi KC - 12 January

    Gujarat Giants - 14 January

    Patna Pirates - 16 January

