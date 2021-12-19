Pro Kabaddi | U Mumba probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Iranian Fazel Atrachali had led the wonderfully, as Mumba made it to the playoffs at fourth position, having won 12 matches from 22 played. In the second eliminator of the tournament, they registered a 46-38 win over the Bengaluru Bulls . In the semifinals too, they lost out narrowly to eventual champions Bengal Warriors . Since then, the entire complexion of the team has changed.

While the team retained five players before the auctions, skipper Fazel Atrachali was, and still is the most recognisable face in the team. The management totally ignored the experienced players and went for players who are relatively new or even haven't made their debut in the league. On paper, it is safe to say, they look like the weakest team in the tournament, and this year, it will be a huge surprise if they manage to win a few matches, let alone make it to the playoffs.