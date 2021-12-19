Pro Kabaddi | U Mumba probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

Today at 4:58 PM
U Mumba's stature in the Pro Kabaddi League is somewhat like that of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Although the Mumbai-based side hasn't won most trophies, but are certainly the second-best team when it comes to the success rate in the league over the years.
What happened in 2019
Iranian Fazel Atrachali had led the wonderfully, as Mumba made it to the playoffs at fourth position, having won 12 matches from 22 played. In the second eliminator of the tournament, they registered a 46-38 win over the Bengaluru Bulls. In the semifinals too, they lost out narrowly to eventual champions Bengal Warriors. Since then, the entire complexion of the team has changed.
Auctions 2021
While the team retained five players before the auctions, skipper Fazel Atrachali was, and still is the most recognisable face in the team. The management totally ignored the experienced players and went for players who are relatively new or even haven't made their debut in the league. On paper, it is safe to say, they look like the weakest team in the tournament, and this year, it will be a huge surprise if they manage to win a few matches, let alone make it to the playoffs.
Expectations
This team would just look to take one match at a time, and rely on their defense heavily. Having said that, it would be the early part of the tournament, where they could actually win a few matches. With each passing match, it would only get tough on them to win. Experience counts a lot in kabaddi, especially the PKL, where teams invest heavily in star players. This time around, Mumba might have just missed the trick.
Probable 7
Abhishek Singh (Raider)
V Ajith Kumar (Raider)
Ajinkya Kapre (All-Rounder)
Mohsen Mghsoudlou (All-Rounder)
Harendra Kumar (Left Cover)
Sunil Siddhagawli (Right Cover)
Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)
Schedule
Bengaluru Bulls - 22 December
Dabang Delhi KC - 24 December
Tamil Thalaivas - 27 December
Jaipur Pink Panthers - 30 December
UP Yoddha - 1 January
Haryana Steelers - 4 January
Telugu Titans - 8 January
Patna Pirates - 11 January
Puneri Paltan - 13 January
Bengal Warriors - 15 January
Gujarat Giants - 18 January
