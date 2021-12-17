Pro Kabaddi | Puneri Paltan probable 7 and schedule for PKL 2021

In the 22 matches the team played, they could only secure seven wins, with 12 losses and three ties. It was the debut season of Anup Kumar the coach, and the inexperience in marshaling his troops showed. Even though skipper Surjeet Singh had a decent season as a defender, but he did not seem to get the support of other players.

Five players were retained in the team from the last edition, as the management looked to overhaul the core group. In fact, the team did not show faith in any of the top names and went for the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj (60L), Rahul Chaudhari (40L), Baldev Singh (60L), and Nitin Tomar (61L), in the auction. Apart from that six other players were bought by the team.

It would be tough to predict how far the team will go in the tournament, but the reputation of coach Anup Kumar is at stake. So the coach will leave no stone unturned to get the best out of his boys. Apart from that, players like Chaudhari and Tomar, who is also the skipper, did not have the best of seasons in 2019, and will be itching to get on the mat. Meanwhile, there are a lot of expectations from youngster Mohit Goyat.