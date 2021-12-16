Pro Kabaddi | Bengal Warriors probable 7 and schedule for PKL 8

Today at 4:48 PM
Over the last few seasons, Bengal Warriors have been the most consistent sides in the Pro Kabaddi League, having made it to the playoffs four times, and winning the title once, in 2019. SportsCafe takes a look at the team composition of Bengal, probable playing seven and what could work for them.
What happened in 2019
Warriors beat Dabang Delhi in the final to claim their first-ever PKL title. Despite trailing 3-11 in the match, they made a strong comeback and finally won the match by a margin of 39-34, without the presence of skipper and main raider Maninder Singh.
Auctions 2021
The team let go some of the experienced players in the auctions, and just retained three players -- Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Rinku Narwal. They went all out for Abozar Mohajer Mighani (defender, 30.5L), Sukesh Hegde (raider, 30L), Sumit Singh (raider, 20L), and Rishank Devadiga (raider, 20L). With this, they have strengthened the raiding unit, which is one of the best among all teams.
Expectations
Once again, the fortunes of Bengal will depend heavily on how Maninder performs. He has over 700 raiding points in just 79 matches and scored 10 Super 10s last season. For the coming season, he will have the support of Sukesh Hedge and Rishank as well, who bring in a lot of experience too. The two Iranians in the side -- Abozar Mighani and Esmaeil will have pivotal roles to play as well. All-rounder Esmaeil will add strength in the defense unit along with Mighani. With Rinku, the trio will form a formidable unit.
Starting 7
Maninder Singh (Raider)
Rishank Devadiga (Raider)
Sukesh Hegde (Raider)
Moein Nabibakhsh (All-Rounder)
Darshan J (Right Cover)
Rinku Narwal (Left Corner)
Abozar Mighani (Right Corner)
Schedule
UP Yoddha - 22 December
Gujarat Giants - 24 December
Bengaluru Bulls - 26 December
Dabang Delhi KC - 29 December
Patna Pirates - 31 December
Jaipur Pink Panthers - 3 January
Haryana Steelers - 7 January
Puneri Paltan - 9 January
Tamil Thalaivas - 13 January
U Mumba - 15 January
Telugu Titans - 17 January
