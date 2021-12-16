Pro Kabaddi | Bengal Warriors probable 7 and schedule for PKL 8

Warriors beat Dabang Delhi in the final to claim their first-ever PKL title. Despite trailing 3-11 in the match, they made a strong comeback and finally won the match by a margin of 39-34, without the presence of skipper and main raider Maninder Singh.

The team let go some of the experienced players in the auctions, and just retained three players -- Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Rinku Narwal. They went all out for Abozar Mohajer Mighani (defender, 30.5L), Sukesh Hegde (raider, 30L), Sumit Singh (raider, 20L), and Rishank Devadiga (raider, 20L). With this, they have strengthened the raiding unit, which is one of the best among all teams.

Once again, the fortunes of Bengal will depend heavily on how Maninder performs. He has over 700 raiding points in just 79 matches and scored 10 Super 10s last season. For the coming season, he will have the support of Sukesh Hedge and Rishank as well, who bring in a lot of experience too. The two Iranians in the side -- Abozar Mighani and Esmaeil will have pivotal roles to play as well. All-rounder Esmaeil will add strength in the defense unit along with Mighani. With Rinku, the trio will form a formidable unit.