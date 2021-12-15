VIVO Pro Kabaddi | Legendary moves in PKL and players who made them famous

Today at 5:54 PM
Ever since the first edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, many players have made a mark for themselves by performing exceptionally well. Some of them managed to collect points in heaps through their signature moves, not just in one season, but consistently over the years in the league.
SportsCafe takes a look at some of the players who popularised their scoring moves.
Pardeep Narwal (Dubki)
Only one man should be credited for making 'dubki' a household name -- Pardeep Narwal. During his stay at Patna Pirates, dubki was his main weapon, as he single-handedly wreak havoc on all oppositions alike. The move requires agility and presence of mind to be executed perfectly. Even after a few seasons of him doing it consistently, defenders across teams have not really been able to find a way to curtail its effectiveness.
Pawan Sehrawat (Lion jump)
Sehrawat burst onto the scene in 2018, where he scored 282 raid points and followed it up with 360 in 2019. Although his main weapon is the running hand touch, time again he flummoxes the opponents with the lion jump. The move enables him to take the defenders by surprise and can help the raider get two-three points in just one go.
Jasveer Singh (Scorpion kick)
Like every other move that gained popularity in the game, scorpion kick too worked on the element of surprise, which Jasveer was a master of. It was essentially a quick back kick, with Jasveer not coming really close to the defenders, reducing the risk of being tackled.
Anup Kumar (Toe touch)
Former India and U Mumba skipper employed this technique to get the majority of his raiding points during his playing days. This technique was particularly effective in eliminating the corner defenders. With this, Anup was able to take Mumba to three consecutive finals in the PKL, and title win in 2015.
