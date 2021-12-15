VIVO Pro Kabaddi | Legendary moves in PKL and players who made them famous

Only one man should be credited for making 'dubki' a household name -- Pardeep Narwal. During his stay at Patna Pirates, dubki was his main weapon, as he single-handedly wreak havoc on all oppositions alike. The move requires agility and presence of mind to be executed perfectly. Even after a few seasons of him doing it consistently, defenders across teams have not really been able to find a way to curtail its effectiveness.