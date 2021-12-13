Pro Kabaddi | List of coaches of all the teams in PKL 8

Coaches have played an important role in the previous editions of the Pro Kabaddi League, and this season will be no different. Over the years, coaches like Ram Mehar, J Udaykumar, Rambir Singh and Balwan Singh made a special place for themselves among fans and became as popular as the players.

SportsCafe.in take a look at the coaches from all the teams of PKL 8.

Bengal Warriors - BC Ramesh

One of the more successful coaches in the PKL, Ramesh was at the helm of affairs when Bengal won their first title in the last edition. In fact, prior to that, he was on the coaching staff of team Bengaluru Bulls, who had won the title in season 6. With a formidable team at his disposal, there is every possibility of him winning the third title in a row.

Bengaluru Bulls - Randhir Singh Sehrawat

Randhir is yet another veteran coach, and a successful one as well. Over the years he has produced several top-class players, more recently the likes of Pawan Sehrawat and Mahender Singh. Randhir was the coach when the team won the title in season 6, and would be looking to another great year as a coach.

Dabang Delhi - Krishan Kumar Hooda

Team Delhi wasn't a force to reckon with, in the initial years of the PKL. But the last two seasons under coach Hooda have been successful beyond imagination. The team reached finals in the last two editions, and this time around, the Dronacharya awardee will be looking to go the distance.

Gujarat Giants - Manpreet Singh

Singh had won the PKL as a captain in his playing days and is now going to be the coach of the Gujarat side for the fourth season in succession. In 2019, the team failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time, and that must be pinching the coach. He would be looking to make a strong statement this time around.

Haryana Steelers - Rakesh Kumar

Kumar was once the skipper of the Indian national team, was the most expensive player in season one, and also one of the best all-rounders the game has ever witnessed. In 2019, he donned the hat of a coach, and he managed to take his team to the playoffs. The aim this year would be to reach finals.

Jaipur Pink Panthers - Sanjeev Baliyan

Baliyan will be taking the responsibility of a head coach for the first time and was a part of the U Mumba coaching staff last season. The management fired the previous coach Srinivas Reddy after the team finished seventh last season. With Baliyan, former Mumbai coach Upendra Kumar will also be joining the team.

Ram Mehar Singh - Patna Pirates

He is the most successful coach in PKL history will three titles under his belt. In the past, he has also coached the Indian team. But after a quiet last edition, a lot will be at stake for Singh, and he will be looking to prove a point with his inexperienced team.

Puneri Paltan - Anup Kumar

Anup Kumar is to kabaddi, what Sachin Tendulkar is to cricket. He captained the U Mumba side for the first five seasons while shifting base to Jaipur in the sixth season. It was in the seventh that Kumar took up the role to coach Paltan, finishing 10th. He would be looking to make amends this year.

Tamil Thalaivas - J Udaykumar

Udaykumar was associated with Telugu Titans for a long time and joined Thalaivas in the last season. Although the side finished last, the management has shown a lot of faith in him, and he has a point or two to prove.

Telugu Titans - Jagadeesh Kumble

Kumble has great credentials as a player and had won the Asian Games gold in 2002. As far as coaching is concerned, he was in charge of the Indian Army team for seven years, was picked up by Bengal Warriors in 2017, and then Titans in 2019. He would have an uphill task to change the fortunes of this team.

U Mumba - Rajaguru Subramanian

After spending the last two seasons on the bench mostly, Rajaguru has finally been offered the coachs' job finally, by the team management. He was a Mumbai stalwart and had captained Titans in the past as well. He is in line to become the first person to play and coach the same side.

UP Yoddha - Jasveer Singh

Jasveer has held the coachs' position with UP for the last few seasons and had achieved decent success with the team. This time around he would have just one star player in his ranks -- Pardeep Narwal, and it would be interesting to see how the team performs.