Pro Kabaddi 2021 | Four players from Iran to watch out for in PKL 8

If there is one nation that can challenge India's supremacy in kabaddi, it has to be Iran, without any doubt. In the last few years, Iran has produced some of the best players in the world, who have shown their prowess on the kabaddi mat, and mesmerised fans all over the world.

SportCafe takes a look at the Iranian players who could create a storm in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Abozar Mighani (Bengal Warriors)

The 32-year-old had a solid season 5, where he guided his then team, Gujarat Fortunegiants, to the finals. Playing for the Warriors this time around, he would be a threat to any raiding unit in the league, with his powerful back holds. Mighani was a part of Iran's national side, when they won the Asiad gold in 2018, beating South Korea.

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)

Nabibaksh debuted in the PKL in 2019, and made an instant mark for himself with team Bengal, as they won the title that year. An important player in the team setup, the management reposed faith in his abilities by retaining him for the upcoming season. He played a vital role in Bengal's success with 122 points in the league that year (92 raid + 30 tackle). He could form a potent partnership with Abozar Mighani and Rinku Narwal in the defense.

Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari (U Mumba)

Although the all-rounder has played over four seasons in the PKL, he still remains under-utilised by various teams. He did prove his mettle with the Telugu Titans once, in season 6, where he scored 56 points in 19 matches. He could be used as a surprise weapon by the Mumbai team, provided the team management and skipper Fazel Atrachali give him opportunities to play.

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

No discussion about Iranian kabaddi players is complete without the mention of Atrachali. Undoubtedly, he is the finest defender in the world, and a class skipper as well, who knows how to lead the Indians in their own sport. He was the only player with over 84 tackle points last season and would like to continue his form this year too. Tough Mumbai lack experienced raiders, they seem to have a sorted defense.