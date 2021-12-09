Pro Kabaddi | Five oldest players to feature in PKL 8

At 46, Cheralathan is nowhere close to stopping. He has been on the kabaddi circuit for over two decades now; has played in every season of the PKL and somehow manages to come back even stronger, the next year. He has over 300 points to his name in the tournament and led Patna Pirates to victory in season 4. This time around, he finds himself with a relatively inexperienced side and leading the defense unit will be his responsibility.