Pro Kabaddi | Five oldest players to feature in PKL 8

There is a reason why we don't see a lot of players beyond age of 35 in kabaddi -- it is difficult to maintain peak physical fitness required for the sport, and staying relevant for that long is a challenge too. But some players have shown that age is just a number, and continue to go strong in PKL.
SportsCafe takes a look at some of the players who proved their mettle, despite their rising age and look good for a few more seasons in the future.
Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Jaipur Pink Panthers)
At 46, Cheralathan is nowhere close to stopping. He has been on the kabaddi circuit for over two decades now; has played in every season of the PKL and somehow manages to come back even stronger, the next year. He has over 300 points to his name in the tournament and led Patna Pirates to victory in season 4. This time around, he finds himself with a relatively inexperienced side and leading the defense unit will be his responsibility.
Jeeva Kumar (Dabang Delhi)
Jeeva is one of the best right covers in the country, even at 40. A master of super tackles, he has two PKL titles to his name -- one with U Mumba and the other one with Bengal Warriors. With Delhi opting for experienced players, he would have the company of Manjeet Chillar and Joginder Narwal in the defense unit, which would be a threat to any raiding unit. On paper, Delhi looks like the side to beat in PKL 8.
Joginder Narwal (Dabang Delhi)
The Delhi franchise has shown a lot of faith in the 39-year-old defender by making him the captain of the side. He had his most successful season in 2018, where he scored 51 tackle points in the 22 matches played. His biggest challenge will be to manage a team that is full of star players and take them to their first-ever title.
Manjeet Chillar/ Ajay Thakur (Dabang Delhi)
Both Chillar and Thakur are 35, and a part of the Delhi team. The owners have shown a lot of faith on experienced players like them, and now it is their turn to perform like the way they have in the past. While all-rounder Chillar has over 500 points in the league, Thakur has a whopping 811 points to his name. The duo can be real assets to the team, provided the team management decides to field them together.
